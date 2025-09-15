Apple Pay Now Offers Affirm Payment Options for In-Store Purchases

Consumers can now access Affirm’s payment options when making in-store purchases with Apple Pay on iPhone in the United States.

The move marks an expansion of a capability that was already available when checking out with Apple Pay online and in-apps, Affirm said in a Monday (Sept. 15) press release.

“This gives Apple Pay users in the U.S. added flexibility and transparency at even more checkouts,” Vishal Kapoor, senior vice president of product at Affirm, said in the release.

Affirm enables approved customers to split eligible purchases into biweekly or monthly payments, at rates ranging from 0% to 36% APR, according to the release.

Apple said in a June press release that it would expand the ability to pay with installments to in-store purchases in the fall.

The company said the ability to access loan offers from eligible credit or debit cards, including from pay-over-time providers like Affirm, when making an Apple Pay purchase in person with an iPhone would give users greater flexibility and choice.

Affirm’s buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering became available when checking out online or in-app with Apple Pay in September 2024.

Jennifer Bailey, vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, said at the time in a press release: “We are excited to provide users with even more flexibility and choice when making a purchase using Apple Pay with the introduction of Affirm loans at checkout with Apple Pay. This gives users access to Affirm’s pay-over-time options right at the point of purchase, and leverages the easy, secure and private experience that our users already enjoy with Apple Pay.”

Affirm reported in August that it notched new highs across several business lines in the June quarter as BNPL momentum continued online and in-store, underpinned by 0% APR monthly installment loans.

“On the demand for our service, you see the acceleration in GMV and the new record in that sense,” Affirm CEO Max Levchin said Aug. 28 during the company’s quarterly earnings call. “It is also a reflection of the fact that folks are using Affirm for more and more things.”

On Aug. 13, Affirm launched two integrations aimed at expanding its BNPL options across online and in-person retail, deepening its ties with Google and Stripe.