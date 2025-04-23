EBay Expands Klarna BNPL Services to US

American consumers can now buy now, pay later (BNPL) on eBay.

A press release issued Wednesday (April 23) announced that eBay has extended its partnership with payments company Klarna to include the U.S. market.

So for example, American eBay buyers can split eligible purchases into four interest-free payments through Klarna’s “Pay in 4” plan or choose longer-term financing options for higher-ticket transactions.

The move follows Klarna’s rollout of similar services for eBay shoppers across several European countries, including the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Austria and the Netherlands.

In addition to flexible payment plans, Klarna has introduced a resale feature within its app that enables users to list previously purchased items on eBay, the release said. The tool automatically populates listings with item photos and descriptions, simplifying the resale process.

According to the press release, since December 2024, this feature has generated over 500,000 new eBay listings, including refurbished electronics, preowned fashion items and collectibles.

Klarna also has a considerable presence in the brick-and-mortar retail space. PYMNTS reported on the BNPL facilitator’s latest in-store retail partnership with Clover, enabling shoppers at more than 100,000 stores to pay in installments.

Klarna processes nearly 3 million transactions daily worldwide, the release said.

Meanwhile, eBay’s broader moves to expand payment acceptance also include a recently announced partnership with Checkout.com for payment processing, PYMNTS reported.

Last year, eBay added Venmo as a checkout option for U.S. customers and introduced Flexible Cash Advance funding options to help entrepreneurial U.S. sellers get access to working capital.

Don’t be surprised to see more BNPL partnerships pop up. According to the latest PYMNTS Intelligence “Pay Later Revolution: Redefining the Credit Economy” data study, the consumer popularity of short-term, fixed payment BNPL continues because it gives them more control over their cash flow.

BNPL transactions in the U.S. are valued at $175 billion, 38% of all American consumers used BNPL approaching the holidays toward the end of 2024, 128 million American adults over the past year have used a pay later product from at least one alternative credit provider, and BNPL usage was roughly the same as that of credit cards in 2024, the report said.



