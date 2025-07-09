B2B Procurement as a Strategic Lever Is Healthcare CFO’s New Mandate

Highlights
Procurement is becoming a strategic lever for healthcare CFOs, as organizations shift focus to resilience, cost savings and supply chain agility.
Operational inefficiencies and outdated systems are costly and risky, with tens of billions lost annually due to procurement issues.
Digital transformation is reshaping healthcare procurement, moving away from manual, siloed systems toward AI-driven forecasting and real-time cash flow visibility.
The high-stakes world of healthcare procurement is also a high-cost one.