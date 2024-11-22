The Treasurer Will See You Now: Collaboration Is the Medicine the Healthcare Industry Needs

Treasurers play a vital role in healthcare firms by managing liquidity and influencing financial health. But how often is their expertise underutilized due to limited interdepartmental collaboration? Healthcare treasurers report significant barriers preventing them from fully contributing to strategic decisions. The consequences? Reduced cash flow predictability and missed opportunities for financial optimization.

The latest PYMNTS Intelligence report, “The Impact of Misunderstood Treasurers in Healthcare,” a collaboration with Citi, shows that only 56% of healthcare treasurers claim substantial influence in their firms’ decisions, ranking among the lowest across sectors. Furthermore, just 32% of department heads understand the treasurer’s role well. This lack of knowledge and limited strategic involvement restricts treasurers’ impact, impeding companywide financial stability and growth.

Here’s what the November report reveals about the barriers healthcare treasurer face:

Influence Gap : Discover why healthcare treasurers report some of the lowest influence levels compared to peers in other sectors.

Understanding Deficit : Explore how limited awareness of treasurers' roles among healthcare leaders curtails strategic potential.

Key Challenges : Learn about barriers treasurers face, such as inaccessible leadership and inadequate collaboration.

Strategic Opportunities: Find out how greater involvement from treasurers can enhance cash flow predictability and financial resilience.

For healthcare financial leaders and executives, this report provides valuable insights into optimizing treasury functions and business outcomes. “The Impact of Misunderstood Treasurers in Healthcare” provides data-driven strategies and actionable solutions. Get your copy today.

About the report

“The Impact of Misunderstood Treasurers in Healthcare,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Citi collaboration, unpacks how healthcare firms can overcome barriers to treasurer involvement and harness their expertise to drive financial performance and stability. This report is based on a survey held between April 9 and May 28. Our sample includes 100 healthcare treasurers and department heads from finance, strategy and operations. It offers a detailed examination of the barriers restricting treasurer involvement. This edition explores how the healthcare treasurers’ influence gap impacts cash flow predictability and broader financial outcomes.