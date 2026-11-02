Amazon Offers Same-Day Delivery for Thanksgiving Meals

Amazon is bringing its same-day grocery delivery service to Thanksgiving dinner.

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The eCommerce giant announced an offer Monday (Nov. 2) that includes same-day delivery on Thanksgiving meals on orders of $25 or more.

“Customers love the convenience of getting everything they need for the holidays delivered so they can come together with family and friends. Amazon makes it even easier for customers to put a delicious meal on the table,” Jason Buechel, vice president of Amazon Worldwide Grocery Stores and CEO of the company’s Whole Foods Market, said in a news release.

“With Amazon, customers can get everything they need at everyday low prices—from the turkey to the sides to the serving essentials—all in one cart, delivered to their door within hours.”

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The offering, which runs through Nov. 26, includes an 8-pound turkey as well as ingredients for sides and desserts and is open to customers in the 2,300 U.S. cities and towns where Amazon offers same-day delivery of fresh groceries.

The announcement comes days after rival Walmart announced its annual holiday meal offering, which included a turkey for 97 cents per pound. Amazon is offering fresh turkeys for 99 cents per pound from Nov. 14 through Thanksgiving, and frozen turkeys for 79 cents per pound from Nov. 1 through Thanksgiving.

These offerings come as Amazon is working to capture a larger share of the grocery business that Walmart has long dominated.

Food and beverage now make up around 60% of Walmart’s retail business, and research from the September 2026 edition of the “Share of Wallet: Amazon vs. Walmart” report from PYMNTS Intelligence projects that Walmart controls about 21% of U.S. food and beverage spending, compared with approximately 3% for Amazon.

“More strikingly, Walmart’s advantage has expanded since 2019 even as Amazon has nearly doubled its share of retail overall,” PYMNTS wrote at the time.

“Grocery isn’t simply another category. It represents a recurring consumer retail behavior that brings households back into Walmart’s ecosystem every week, sometimes multiple times a week. And as retail competition shifts from winning individual transactions toward maximizing lifetime customer value, that frequency could become Walmart’s most valuable strategic asset.”

Amazon expanded its same-day perishable grocery delivery program last year, and is reportedly planning to increase the number of its same-day delivery hubs from its current 85 to upwards of 1,000 by 2031.