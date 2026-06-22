Smallbatch Pets Finds a Prime Day Edge in AI
Prime Day is built for scale. Smallbatch Pets is built around the opposite idea: raw and freeze-dried pet food made in small batches from humanely raised meats and organic produce. From June 23 through June 26, the brand born in a San Francisco flat will use Amazon’s mix of digital and AI tools to win new customers while keeping more than 3,000 independent pet stores at the center of its distribution model.
Hailey Hakeman is director of eCommerce and digital marketing at Smallbatch Pets, where she leads digital growth, marketplace strategy and customer education for the premium raw and freeze-dried pet food brand.