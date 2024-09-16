CE 100 Index Rallies 3.8% as ‘Live’ Segment Outperforms the Market

The banks fizzled this past week, marking the lone swath of red — measured in terms of declining stock prices — in the latest weekly reading of the CE 100 Index’s performance.
Yet, the overall performance was positive, as the index itself was 3.8% higher.
iRobot shares gathered 21.3%, while the Live segment of the CE 100 Index advanced by 6.6%. In terms of corporate news, the company said that it granted equity awards as a material inducement to the employment of the company’s newly-hired President and Chief Operating Officer, Jeff Engel.
Zillow shares surged 18%, also powering the Live segment higher. A Zillow release noted that we may see a competitive homebuying market in the Fall as “lower mortgage rates and rising inventory are giving home buyers a window of opportunity at an unusual time of year.” That competition comes as the U.S. median monthly mortgage payment in August had declined by more than $100 since a May 2024 peak.
“Late summer may be an opportunity for buyers who have been waiting in the wings for a monthly mortgage payment they can qualify for,” Zillow chief economist Skylar Olsen said in a statement in the release.
Sezzle was 18.7% higher in the Pay and Be Paid pillar, as the segment was 4.5% higher. The company continues to ride a wave of positive sentiment on the announcement that the company had struck a pact with WebBank where the later will serve as the BNPL provider’s exclusive bank.
However, the gains in that segment were tempered as Tencent gave up 6.4%. Earlier this month, the company debuted several product-suite upgrades to support the AI and digitalization goals of its partners and enterprises, including what it termed a “full suite of computing, storage, and networking solutions” known as AI Infra.
The lone declining segment of our CE 100 pantheon was the Bank segment, which gave up 3.6% in the week. And if there was an overall theme here, it has been that for at least a few companies, credit metrics are facing some pressure.
Ally Financial shares were the key driving force here, as shares plunged 16.7%. PYMNTS reported that the pressures faced by the company’s borrowers are leading to delinquencies and charge-offs rising across its loans.
“Our borrower is struggling with high inflation and cost of living, and now more recently, a weakening employment picture,” Chief Financial Officer Russell Hutchinson said at a financial conference on Tuesday.
According to the company’s second-quarter earnings review in July, total deposits were $152 billion, down from $155 billion in the first quarter, and roughly flat from a year ago.
In Ally’s retail auto loans business, the 30-day delinquency rate was 4.3%, up from 3.9% in the first quarter, and above the 3.6% rate seen in the year-ago June quarter.
Charge-offs will increase in the next few months, and delinquency and charge-off rates have been rising in July and August, Hutchinson said, per the Reuters report.
Goldman Sachs shares were slightly lower, down 0.1%. As reported this week, Goldman Sachs and Barclays are seeking a deal on Goldman’s $2 billion portfolio of loans made to General Motors customers.
The deal, if it goes through, will see Goldman Sachs sell the portfolio of loans to Barclays at a discount to the value of the outstanding balances.
The GM credit card program has had high charge-off rates, with the average charge-offs on the Goldman-originated accounts that account for about a third of the portfolio exceeding 10%. The annualized credit card charge-off rate of American commercial banks is 4.5%.
J.P. Morgan shares gave up 3.8%. The company, according to reports, reportedly aims to use its blockchain services to boost its corporate banking market share in Switzerland.