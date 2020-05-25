Consumer Finance

Europeans Save Less, Spend More As Economy Lags

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Europeans Save Less, Spend More As Economy Lags

European consumers are stockpiling savings as a way to be prudent during the pandemic, but that isn’t having a positive effect on the country’s lagging economy.

Bank deposits rose sharply in the last few months in several large European economies, including France, the U.K., Spain and Italy, according to analysis from the European Central Bank and The Bank of England.

In France, consumers put away €20 billion in March, a sharp upswing from the usual average monthly deposits of €3.8 billion. And data from the Banque de France show total savings of more than 60 billion higher than pre-pandemic, signaling that people are being as cautious as possible with their funds during the pandemic.

Italian banking customers put away 16.8 billion in March, a rise from the usual amount of €3.4 billion per month, while Spanish customers were depositing10.1 billion, a shift from the usual amount of €2.3 billion. U.K. customer deposits hit a record high at €13.1 billion in March, analysts reported.

In Germany, the trend was the opposite, reflecting people’s predilection toward keeping cash savings during times of crisis. Rather than flocking to deposit their money, German banking customers were withdrawing their cash from the bank. The German central bank reported that between late January and early May, cash circulation spiked €39.7 billion.

This kind of thriftiness is dampening hopes for an economic recovery, as experts with the European Commission now say collapsing investments combined with rising unemployment could make the downturn the worst since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Italy’s economy is expected to plummet 9.5 percent; Greece is also in dire straits with an even worse fall. Germany, usually a powerhouse, will likely see a 6.5 percent decrease.

Melanie Debono, an economist with Capital Economics, said people are likely to see improvements in their bank accounts due to “involuntary savings” while everything was shut down.

But that won’t go hand-in-hand with the economy, where businesses in fields like new car sales, holiday travel and restaurants are likely to see shortages in revenue as people avoid going out or spending money.

“Many will be reluctant to spend as freely as they did in the past because they will be wary of crowded places, public transport and foreign travel,” she said, according to the Financial Times.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE TV: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT | MAY 18-22, 2020

Five days of intimate interviews and streaming TV shows ‘starring’ the smartest people in payments.
The economy is slowly reopening on a changed world where “business unusual” is now just “business.” Tune in as PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and special guests from across the payments universe ditch “digital optional” and bring on the digital-first engagements buyers and sellers really want. Join experts in a series of live conversations rethinking business models, customer experiences, payments choice, verticals…everything.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Bitcoin Daily Bitcoin Daily
5.5K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Chinese Leaders Back Regional Digital Currency Plan

Retail CEOs Say Stimulus Checks Boosted Sales Retail CEOs Say Stimulus Checks Boosted Sales
4.0K
Retail

Big-Box Retail CEOs Say Stimulus Checks Boosted Sales

U.S. Congress U.S. Congress
3.8K
Economy

Democrats, Republicans And A Tale Of Two Stimulus Packages

Jio Digital Life app Jio Digital Life app
3.5K
Investments

Big Tech, Private Equity Put $10.4B In Indian Mobile Firm Jio Since April

PPP Loan PPP Loan
3.2K
Loans

PPP Loan Forgiveness May Be Hard To Win For Self-Employed Workers

Suitor Emerges To Buy eBay's Classified Ads Suitor Emerges To Buy eBay's Classified Ads
2.7K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

eBay Classifieds Attracts Interest From Axel Springer

Hertz Hertz
2.5K
Retail

Pandemic Drives Hertz To Declare Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

The Weekender The Weekender
2.2K
The Weekender

Pandemic’s Digital Shift, Credit Unions, Stimulus Funds Top This Week’s News

Unemployment Unemployment
2.1K
Economy

JPMorgan Chase Forecasts Minimum 10 Pct Unemployment Up To Q1 2021

Missfresh To Close On $500M In Financing Missfresh To Close On $500M In Financing
2.1K
Investments

Grocery Startup Missfresh To Close On $500M In Expansion Financing

Jimmy Buffett Jimmy Buffett
2.1K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus Refunds: Jimmy Buffett Fans To Get Reimbursement Option For Tour

Why ‘Eating Out’ Is About To Become A Much More Literal Term Why ‘Eating Out’ Is About To Become A Much More Literal Term
2.0K
Coronavirus

Why ‘Dining Out’ Is About To Become A Much More Literal Term

Tradewind is offering new financial solutions during the pandemic Tradewind is offering new financial solutions during the pandemic
1.1K
B2B Payments

The Long-Term Consequences Of Knee-Jerk Supply Chain Reactions

HomeToGo: COVID-19 Won't Cancel Summer Vacation HomeToGo: COVID-19 Won't Cancel Summer Vacation
1.1K
Travel Payments

HomeToGo CEO: Why COVID-19 Will Change Summer Vacation, But Not Cancel It

981
Consumer Insights

What Sticks? Five Data-Driven Behaviors That Will Define America’s Reopening