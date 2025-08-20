Embedded Finance Emerges as Growth Engine for Q2 Earnings

Highlights
Embedded finance is increasingly visible in Q2 results as conference calls across the financial services spectrum.
The trend spans banks, payment networks, and FinTechs, signaling a cross-sector shift in core product architecture.
Embedded lending is being offered at checkout and inside vertical software, with BNPL and private-label credit driving receivables growth.
Executives across the payments and lending spectrum have used their second-quarter earnings calls to emphasize embedded finance not just as a future prospect, but as a present-day growth engine.