Upstart Sees Surge in Demand for Auto and Small Dollar Loans

Highlights
Upstart’s second quarter logged triple-digit gains in most metrics, including loan originations and revenues.
Management noted that auto lending and small dollar loan products were especially popular and helped attract new business.
Credit quality and underwriting were strong as a result of new AI-driven enhancements to risk modeling.
Triple-digit gains across key business segments — as measured in loan originations and revenues — were not enough to stave off a 7% drop in Upstart Holding’s shares in after-market trading on Tuesday (Aug. 5).