Banks Risk Missing the Subprime Consumer Comeback Story

Highlights
Subprime consumers are revolving less debt while relying more heavily on provider-specific installment products and cash-flow management.
More than one-third of subprime consumers hold no credit or store card at all, pointing to a sizable gap in traditional underwriting models.
PYMNTS Intelligence data suggests cash-flow signals, healthcare spending pressure and bill-payment behavior may offer a clearer underwriting picture than legacy scoring alone.
Subprime consumers are navigating the credit markets through a mix of installments, informal borrowing and carefully managed payment behavior that traditional scoring models do not always capture.