Block Says Traditional Credit Scores Shut Out 100 Million Americans
For much of modern consumer finance, underwriting has relied on static credit files that offer a delayed view of financial behavior. Those bureau-based models, Block Chief Risk Officer Brian Boates told PYMNTS, were designed for a slower economy and struggle to keep pace with how money now moves.
Brian Boates serves as Risk Lead at Block, guiding behavioral underwriting and risk management across its consumer and small business lending products.