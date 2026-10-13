Paycheck-to-Paycheck Consumers Are Running Out of Expenses to Cut
For millions of Americans living paycheck to paycheck, the hardest part of managing money may be reaching the point where there is nothing left to cut. New PYMNTS Intelligence research finds that consumers with no room to reduce essential spending are far more likely to believe they will never escape the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle, underscoring how financial flexibility can shape both household decisions and expectations for the future.