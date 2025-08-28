Consumer Spending Helps Lift Q2 GDP Past Initial Estimates

Highlights
Consumer spending was a key driver pushing U.S. GDP growth to 3.3% in the second quarter, with the increase outpacing initial estimates.
Spending increases were broad-based, with strength in categories like pharmaceuticals, healthcare, food services and accommodations, indicating heightened consumer confidence and activity.
Amid tariffs and rising prices, many households are shifting to lower-priced brands and merchants, suggesting that while consumer spending remains resilient, value-conscious behavior is growing.
Consumer spending, the main engine that drives the U.S. economy, continues to lay a solid foundation for growth.