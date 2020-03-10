Coronavirus

New AI Wearable Aims To Fight Coronavirus By Preventing Face-Touching

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Coronavirus, immutouch, slightly robot, AI, wearables,

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, three Seattle entrepreneurs have created a wristband that vibrates when the person wearing it goes to touch their face, artificial intelligence (AI) startup Immutouch announced on Tuesday (March 10).

Along with hand-washing, medical professionals are advising the public to avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth during the worldwide outbreak. Since the virus first surfaced at the end of December, 116,400 people have been infected in at least 103 countries, according to official counts. As of Tuesday morning (March 10), some 4,082 people with the disease have died. All but 946 are in mainland China.

“The Immutouch wearable vibrates when the user’s hand enters a precalibrated position, such as near the mouth, nose or eyes. Instantaneous alerts can provide immediate intervention for habitual touchers, while vigilant users can refine good habits over time,” a press release from the company said.

Co-founders of the company – brothers Matthew Toles and Joseph Toles and their friend Justin Ith – were motivated to develop a tool after someone died of the virus a few miles from their Seattle homes. There are at least 162 confirmed cases in the state of Washington and 22 deaths there, 20 of which are in Kings County in Seattle.

“A problem the size of COVID-19 requires everyone to do their part, large or small,” said Matthew Toles, 28, the company’s CEO. “The three of us happened to be uniquely well-equipped to tackle this one task and felt it was our duty to at least try.”

The trio tapped designs from a previous project and were able to launch the Immutouch wearable in just seven days.

This isn’t the first wearable for the entrepreneurs. In 2015, they founded Slightly Robot and developed a device similar to Immutouch that was geared toward reducing compulsive skin picking, nail-biting and hair-pulling, also known as trichotillomania.

“Both wearables use gravimetric hand position, meaning assets like the existing inventory of printed circuit boards and portions of the codebase could be repurposed for the new device,” according to the release. “This technological cannibalism enabled the breakneck pace of development necessary to help combat COVID-19 while there is still time. It typically takes over a year to bring a product to market. Immutouch took 1/50th of that time.”

Amazon told employees in Seattle, Bellevue and the San Francisco Bay area to telecommute if possible through the end of March. The eCommerce giant is also offering a more flexible attendance policy for warehouse workers and other staff.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Report: 

B2B APIs aren’t just for large enterprises anymore — middle-market firms and SMBs now realize their potential for enabling low-cost access to real-time payments and account data. But those capabilities are only the tip of the API iceberg, says HSBC global head of liquidity and cash management Diane Reyes. In the March 2020 B2B API Tracker, Reyes explains how the next wave of banking APIs could fight payments fraud and proactively alert middle-market treasurers to investment opportunities.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

PayPal Talks Illegal Gun Trafficking Research PayPal Talks Illegal Gun Trafficking Research
4.4K
Security & Fraud

PayPal On Bringing Data Firepower To Bust Illegal Gun Trafficking

Uber to compensate drivers infected with coronavirus. Uber to compensate drivers infected with coronavirus.
4.4K
Coronavirus

Ride-hailing, Delivery Cos. Eye Coronavirus Worker Pay Fund

3.9K
B2B Payments

A B2C Merchant’s Guide To The B2B Ecosystem

Facial recognition tech has friends in Google, Microsoft and others. Facial recognition tech has friends in Google, Microsoft and others.
3.5K
Biometrics

Tech Firms Want Moderation, Not Bans, On Facial Recognition

Coronavirus' Potential Affects On Markets, Debt Coronavirus' Potential Affects On Markets, Debt
2.8K
Economy

Will The Coronavirus Unleash Corporate Debt Contagion?

Amazon Covertly Working On Cold Vaccine Amazon Covertly Working On Cold Vaccine
2.8K
Safety and Security

Amazon Covertly Working On Cold Vaccine

Amazon, Go, Just Walk Out Technology, Merchants, cashierless, Amazon, Go, Just Walk Out Technology, Merchants, cashierless,
2.7K
Amazon Technology

Amazon Sells ‘Just Walk Out’ Technology To Merchants

Grab, Gojek, indonesia, partnership, south-east Asia’s unicorns Grab, Gojek, indonesia, partnership, south-east Asia’s unicorns
2.4K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

SoftBank Shareholders Push For Grab, Gojek Deal In Indonesia

Coronavirus Coronavirus
2.4K
Coronavirus

Commerce Takes Hit From Coronavirus With Travel, Supply Chain Impacts

SoulCycle To Debut Home Exercise Bike SoulCycle To Debut Home Exercise Bike
2.3K
Retail

SoulCycle Challenges Peloton By Launching At Home Bike

Grocery Stores, Hotels Deal With Coronavirus Effects Grocery Stores, Hotels Deal With Coronavirus Effects
2.2K
Coronavirus

Groceries, Retailers Limit Purchase Of Coronavirus Supplies; Hotels Deal With Cancellations

Using First Principles To Compete With Banks Using First Principles To Compete With Banks
2.2K
Banking

How To Compete With Banks: Start With First Principles

Quickbooks has added new features. Quickbooks has added new features.
2.2K
B2B Payments

QuickBooks Deepens PayPal Integration For SMB Payments

artificial intelligence AI chatbot artificial intelligence AI chatbot
2.1K
Coronavirus

How Hospitals Use AI To Triage The Triage

France, courts, Bitcoin, money, currency, cryptocurrency France, courts, Bitcoin, money, currency, cryptocurrency
2.0K
1
Bitcoin

French Court Says Bitcoin Is Money