To assist individuals in taking the correct steps to safeguard their health against the coronavirus and remain informed, Apple rolled out a new screening tool and resource set. A new COVID-19 app and website were created in conjunction with the CDC, FEMA and the White House Coronavirus Task Force, according to an announcement from the company.

“The app and website also offer access to resources to help people stay informed and get the support they need,” Apple said in the announcement. “Users will receive answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-19, including who is most at risk and how to recognize symptoms.”

The company also said users will learn the most current information from the CDC such as best practices for cleaning surfaces, washing hands and keeping an eye on symptoms.

The coronavirus website and the app let users answer questions regarding recent exposure, risk factors and symptoms for themselves or another person. They were designed to keep all user information secure and private. Individual responses will not be sent to the tech company or any government body per Apple, and the tools don’t need a sign-in or Apple ID association.

In the United States, users can also ask Siri, “How do I know if I have coronavirus?” along with the new website and app to get resources and guidance from the CDC as well as a “curated collection of telehealth apps.” And people who arrived at some U.S. international airports this week began getting notifications on their iPhones to reiterate current CDC guidance to remain at home and watch their heath.

In separate news, Alphabet’s Verily debuted an experimental website for coronavirus screening information. The portal lets anyone with symptoms of the coronavirus or who was in the vicinity of someone who has it to find out if they should be tested and to where they can travel for testing.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a statement earlier this month, “We’re partnering with the U.S. government in developing a website dedicated to COVID-19 education, prevention, and local resources nationwide.”

