Coronavirus

Bar Owner Supports Staff By Removing $3K From The Walls

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Bar Supports Staff By Removing $3K From Walls

After officials had implemented stay-at-home mandates and restricted restaurants to eateries providing just takeout and delivery amid the COVID-19 pandemic, The Sand Bar in the Georgia resort destination of Tybee Island was forced to close. The owner of the business, however, spotted a way to assist her unemployed workers by using the establishment’s décor, CNN reported.

Jennifer Knox told the outlet, “We were sitting there doors locked, and I’m like ‘oh my gosh, there’s money on the walls and we have time on our hands. We gotta get this money down.’”

Customers had been writing on dollar bills and affixing them to the walls and ceilings for almost 15 years. Five volunteers worked to assist in gingerly removing the money. Some of the bills had originated from nations around the world.

Knox operates the bar with her mother after initially serving as a bartender at the establishment. She told the outlet, “I can’t just sit here and do nothing” and that “I’ll do what I can for my people.”

The bills were cleaned and counted in about a week and a half. Overall, more than $3,700 was collected, with stacks covering the entire bar. One of the employees opted to contribute her share to another bartender on the island.

Tybee Island relies on beach tourists to sustain its economy. The town has approximately 3,000 residents.

In separate news, Instagram Co-founder Mike Krieger, along with his wife Kaitlyn, launched a directory of restaurants in the Bay Area, called SaveOurFaves, to help local businesses bring in revenue amid coronavirus restrictions. According to an earlier report, the platform had listed 700 eateries and coffee shops and was taking in 50 submissions each day. Other similar platforms have come to fruition, like Rally For Restaurants and Give Local, which provide directories for multiple areas.

——————————

LATEST PYMNTS REPORT: B2B API TRACKER 

Social distancing has changed eCommerce from a ‘want to have’ to a ‘must have’ for businesses, yet retailers could struggle to create convenient payment and refund experiences for their apps and websites, says Abdul Raof Latiff, head of DBS Bank’s digital institutional banking group. In the April 2020 B2B API Tracker, Latiff explains how banks can provide a timely assist via application programming interfaces (APIs) that integrate payments into those eCommerce platforms.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

AP, AR eInvoicing digital payments AP, AR eInvoicing digital payments
18.5K
Accounts Payable

How Firms Can Speed Past The $150B Toll Of Legacy AP And AR Processes

Trulioo digital identity Trulioo digital identity
8.5K
Digital Identity

When Digital First Became Digital Only — And What It Means For Digital Identity

Foursquare Foursquare
4.9K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Foursquare Merges With Location Data Firm Factual, Layoffs Expected

The UK urges public entities to negotiate with procurement card providers The UK urges public entities to negotiate with procurement card providers
4.6K
B2B Payments

UK Urges Higher Government P-Card Limits To Support Suppliers

COVID-19 COVID-19
4.6K
Coronavirus

Update: Zoox Lays Off Backup Drivers To Its Autonomous Vehicles; Pelonton Halts Live Classes, To Close Studios; Pier 1 Asks Judge To Skip Rent; Austria Looks To Reopen Some Shops

amazon-delivery-shipping-coronavirus amazon-delivery-shipping-coronavirus
4.5K
Amazon Delivery

Amazon Pulls Plug On Its Shipping Service

Bottomline Talks Opportunities To Help SMBs Bottomline Talks Opportunities To Help SMBs
4.5K
B2B Payments

Bottomline CEO: How FinTech Gets Creative To Extend Coronavirus Relief

Mastercard's Nets Takeover Hits Antitrust Snag Mastercard's Nets Takeover Hits Antitrust Snag
3.9K
B2B Payments

Mastercard’s Nets Takeover Hits Antitrust Snag

Krishna Takes Over As IBM Chief Krishna Takes Over As IBM Chief
3.8K
Personnel

Arvind Krishna Takes Over As IBM CEO

federal reserve, the treasury, SMB, PPP, Loans, relief, coronavirus federal reserve, the treasury, SMB, PPP, Loans, relief, coronavirus
3.7K
Loans

Fed Plans New Facility For SMB PPP Loans

Obstacles, Opportunities Growing Into US Market Obstacles, Opportunities Growing Into US Market
3.6K
Buy Now Pay Later

Afterpay CEO On The Obstacles And Opportunities Growing Into The U.S. Market

cryptocurrency tokens cryptocurrency tokens
3.4K
Cryptocurrency

Investors Hit Crypto Firms With Class-Action Lawsuits

US, UK: Hackers Playing On Coronavirus Fears US, UK: Hackers Playing On Coronavirus Fears
3.3K
Fraud Attack

State-Backed Hackers Playing On COVID-19 Fears, US And UK Warn

South Korea Is Going To Pilot Open Banking South Korea Is Going To Pilot Open Banking
3.1K
Banking

Leveraging Open Banking To Build The New Trust Ecosystem

Consumers Lose Appetite For Delivery Aggregators Consumers Lose Appetite For Delivery Aggregators
3.0K
Aggregators

Data: Consumers Lose Their Appetite For Delivery Aggregators