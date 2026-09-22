Homebuilders Turn to Robots as Crews Run Short
Building a house has gotten expensive enough that a family in Collin County, Texas, found even a smaller conventional home would run more than $300,000. The U.S. is short about 1.2 million homes, the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) estimates, and builders can’t find the workers to close the gap. So, in 2023, the family let a robotic concrete printer build their 1,700-square-foot, 3-bedroom house instead, for about $200,000, Erica Briones told the Dallas Morning News at the time. She said her family compared prices and found “a conventional house is way more expensive than doing it this way.”