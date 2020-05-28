Coronavirus

Coronavirus Refunds: Allstate To Lengthen Shelter-in-Place Payback Program

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Allstate To Lengthen Shelter-in-Place Paybacks

As the pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, auto insurance companies are crediting their customers’ accounts for a portion of their monthly premiums.

Allstate is lengthening its Shelter-in-Place Payback up to the end of June for personal vehicle insurance clients as they don’t drive as much and become involved in fewer collisions amid the current health crisis, according to an announcement. Allstate, Encompass and Esurance personal vehicle insurance clients will get the Payback in June. 

Clients will get a credit to their accounts automatically, and many will get 15 percent of their monthly premiums. The company said the figure reflects a careful analysis of available information, with the inclusion of driving data from its mobility data and analytics company called Arity.

Tom Wilson, chair, president and CEO, said in the announcement, “Allstate is continuing to support customers during the pandemic by extending our Shelter-in-Place Payback.”

Wilson continued, “While more people are back on the roads, the numbers of less severe accidents are below historical levels so the payback will continue through June, representing approximately $1 billion back to customers over three months.”

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

WA Man Charged With Seeking Fraudulent PPP Loans WA Man Charged With Seeking Fraudulent PPP Loans
4.8K
Security & Fraud

WA Man Charged With Seeking $1.5M In PPP Loans For Fake Companies

HSBC, Asia, U.S., cuts, layoffs, furloughs, coronavirus, news HSBC, Asia, U.S., cuts, layoffs, furloughs, coronavirus, news
4.8K
Banking

HSBC To Restart Restructuring, Eyes Deeper Job Cuts

Macy's Unveils $1.1B Offering Of Senior Secured Notes Macy's Unveils $1.1B Offering Of Senior Secured Notes
4.2K
Retail

Macy’s Unveils $1.1B Offering Of Senior Secured Notes

Connected Tech Helps Cities' Resiliency Connected Tech Helps Cities' Resiliency
3.7K
Intelligence of Things

Smart Cities Can Emerge Stronger From The Pandemic

3.4K
Delivery

Online Grocery Service JioMart Launches In India

digital first banking digital first banking
3.3K
Digital-First Banking

What Banking’s ‘Wave Three’ Might Look Like

3.3K
Digital-First Banking

FIs Or FinTechs: Who Will Power Banking’s Big Digital Shift?

OECD flags OECD flags
3.2K
Economy

OECD Reports Largest Decline In GDP Since 2009

3.0K
Credit Unions

Innovating The ATM Beyond Cash

Tuesday Morning Gears Up For Bankruptcy Tuesday Morning Gears Up For Bankruptcy
2.9K
Retail

Tuesday Morning Gears Up For Bankruptcy

Demand For PPP Loans Evaporates; $150B Still Available Demand For PPP Loans Evaporates; $150B Still Available
2.9K
Loans

Demand For PPP Loans Evaporates; $150B Still Available

apple-home-pod apple-home-pod
2.8K
Innovation

Ex-Apple Designer Plans Launch Of New Home Audio System

2.8K
Restaurant innovation

Why The Food Industry Has To Change What It Brings To The Dining Table

2.7K
Digital Payments

Preparing Merchants For The Coming Mobile Wallet Boost

eCommerce checkout on phone eCommerce checkout on phone
2.7K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Checkout.com Buys Australian Startup Pin Payments