As the pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, many consumers are seeking reimbursements on things they have already paid for but may not be able to use. Refunds are now being offered to those who have purchased concert tickets.

Big Fresno Fair attendees will not be able to enjoy concerts at the 2020 event, ABC 30 reported. The Table Mountain Concert Series has been called off amid the pandemic. The series would have included The Isley Brothers and Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, among others.

Concerts have not received the green light yet in the Golden State and are part of the last portion of the governor’s reopening roadmap.

Organizers of the fair indicate per the report that reimbursements will be provided to those who have bought concert tickets. Reimbursements, which could take as long as 10 days for clearing, are to be issued beginning July 15.