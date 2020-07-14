Coronavirus

Coronavirus Refunds: Big Fresno Fair Concert Ticket Holders To Get Reimbursements

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Coronavirus Refunds: Ticket Holders To Concert Series Featuring Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons To Receive Reimbursements

As the pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, many consumers are seeking reimbursements on things they have already paid for but may not be able to use. Refunds are now being offered to those who have purchased concert tickets.

Big Fresno Fair attendees will not be able to enjoy concerts at the 2020 event, ABC 30 reported. The Table Mountain Concert Series has been called off amid the pandemic. The series would have included The Isley Brothers and Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, among others.

Concerts have not received the green light yet in the Golden State and are part of the last portion of the governor’s reopening roadmap.

Organizers of the fair indicate per the report that reimbursements will be provided to those who have bought concert tickets. Reimbursements, which could take as long as 10 days for clearing, are to be issued beginning July 15.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Robotic Process Automation Tech Firm UiPath Notches $225M
4.7K
B2B Payments

Robotic Process Automation Tech Firm UiPath Notches $225M

balance sheet and money
4.3K
B2B Payments

B-North Chooses Wiserfunding To Help Grade SMB Risk

europe-reopen-shopping-spree
4.2K
Europe

Europe Reopens, Shopping Spree Underway

Temasek, MAS Issue Global Blockchain Suggestions
3.0K
Blockchain

Temasek, MAS Issue Suggestions For Global Blockchain Financial Transactions

2.9K
Digital Payments

Visa On The Role of ‘Super Apps’ In Driving Emerging Market Growth

Robinhood App Crashes Again As Markets Plummet
2.8K
Investments

Robinhood Raises $320M, Valuation Hits $8.6B

2.7K
Gig Economy

Fostering Payments Trust In A Global Freelance Economy

2.7K
Security & Fraud

Fraudsters Create ‘Clone’ Investment Accounts To Dupe Consumers

unemployment-benefit-covid
2.3K
Economy

Economists Say 68 Pct Of Unemployed Workers Collected More Than Their Regular Wages

Using The FIT® Framework In A Digital 3.0 World
2.3K
Payments Innovation

How To Drive Success In A Digital 3.0 World

MUFG
2.2K
International

MUFG Shifts Focus To Digital Investments To Grow Customer Base

Merrill Lynch
2.1K
Security & Fraud

Merrill Lynch Under Investigation By NH Securities Regulators

Fed Will Launch Main Street Lending Program
2.0K
Loans

Fights Over Loan Terms Delayed Main Street Lending Program

Healthcare Is Under The Knife Of Disruption
2.0K
Healthcare

Traditional Healthcare Is Going Under The Knife Of Disruption

iZettle On Fast-Tracking Innovation For SMBs
2.0K
Retail

PayPal’s de Geer: Why PayPal’s Fast-Tracking Innovation To Future-Proof SMBs