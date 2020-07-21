Coronavirus

Coronavirus Refunds: BottleRock Napa Valley 2020 Ticket Holders To Get Reimbursement, Rollover Options

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
BottleRock Napa Valley 2020 Ticket Holders To Get Reimbursement, Rollover Options

As the pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, many consumers are seeking refunds on things they have already paid for but may not be able to use. Rollovers or refunds are now being offered to those who have purchased concert tickets.

BottleRock Napa Valley 2020, which was to feature the Dave Matthews Band, Stevie Nicks and then Red Hot Chili Peppers as part of its lineup, has been rescheduled for next year, according to an announcement on Twitter. Those who bought tickets to the festival will get an email with choices that will include a reimbursement and a rollover option.

The event will now be held between May 28 and May 30 of next year. The decision to reschedule the event was “made prioritizing the health and safety of our patrons, artists, vendors, staff, Napa Valley and surrounding communities” per the announcement.

“We are doing our best to retain as many 2020 artists as possible for the 2021 music lineup,” according to the announcement. “Lineup updates will be announced at a later date.”

BottleRock Napa is described as a “music, wine, food and brew festival” per the event’s Twitter account.

