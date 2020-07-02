As the pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, many consumers want refunds on things they paid for but aren’t able to use. Sports teams, in one case, are offering to provide reimbursements to season ticket holders.
The Chicago Bears are giving those who have season tickets the choice to be reimbursed and retain the capacity to renew tickets for next year’s season, 5Chicago reported, citing a letter from the team. The news comes as it’s not a sure bet that fans will be able to enter Soldier Field in the NFL season to come.
The team’s home opener is scheduled for Sept. 20. At that time, the New York Giants are set to visit Solider Field. The team will also reportedly have home games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts, among others.
The team wrote in the letter, per the report, “Our hope is to build a model that provides the opportunity to see the Bears play this fall to as many season ticket holders as possible. We will communicate your options as soon as a plan is finalized.”