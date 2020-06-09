As the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, many consumers want refunds on things they paid for but aren’t able to use. Cruise lines are offering refunds for travel in some cases.

Disney Cruise Line has temporarily suspended cruises on Disney Wonder, Disney Magic and Disney Dream as well as Disney Fantasy amid the pandemic, according to an announcement, and travelers booked on affected sailings will be provided with the option of a complete refund or a credit for a future trip.

“These Guests and travel agents will receive an email from Disney Cruise Line outlining details and next steps,” the company said.

Disney Cruise Line said that Disney Wonder sailings are suspended through Sept. 14, Disney Magic sailings are suspended through Oct. 2 and Disney Dream as well as Disney Fantasy sailings are suspended through July 27. The company noted that travelers who made their bookings via a travel agency should reach out to them directly with any inquires.