As the pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, consumers in many cases might want refunds on things they have already paid for but may not be able to use. Universities are offering reimbursements, credits, or donation options for season tickets.
LSU will provide a rollover, reimbursement or contribution option for football season ticket holders who wish to opt-out of their tickets for this year, And The Valley Shook reported.
Ticket holders can receive a complete reimbursement of their seat contribution and ticket fees for this year, or they can use those charges toward next year’s season. Alternatively, ticket holders can contribute them to the Tiger Athletic Foundation.
The university foresees having a diminished ability to have fans at Tiger Stadium due to key public health standards, according to a letter from Director of Athletics Scott Woodward posted by the outlet.
“We’re excited to welcome everyone back to Tiger Stadium in September and we will be in touch soon with more details on this plan,” Woodward said in the letter per the outlet.