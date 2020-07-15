As the pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, many consumers are seeking refunds on things they have already paid for but may not be able to use. Credits, reimbursements and donation options are now being offered to those who have made payments for football games at a major university.
The athletic department of the University of Michigan, in one case, unveiled its ticket policies for its 2020 football season, noting that there would not be season tickets this year, according to an announcement. The department noted that season ticket holder status would remain the same, and that season ticket locations would be kept for next year’s season.
The department said that those who have season tickets will have multiple options for the payments made in the past toward the tickets and preferred seat contributions. Those choices include asking for a reimbursement, putting the payments toward next year’s season or changing the payment to a tax-deductible athletic contribution.
The athletic department said that each home game would be sold separately with sales restricted to students and those who currently have season tickets if the school can have spectators at Michigan stadium.
“There will be no ticket sales to the general public,” the department said in the announcement.
