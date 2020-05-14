The coronavirus pandemic is upsetting normal life the world over, and plenty of consumers want refunds on things they paid for but aren’t able to use. Sports teams are offering their fans the opportunity to ask for reimbursements — or credits to their accounts.

The Washington Nationals baseball team unveiled its ticket reimbursement policy for contests that the pandemic impacted, The Washington Post reported. Individual game purchasers or those who hold season tickets can opt for a complete refund with the inclusion of associated fees for funds spent on tickets as well as parking for games.

Alternatively, they can select a 100 percent credit with an additional 50 percent credit for the current season or next year’s season. Refunds for single games can be sought through the web, while season ticket holders are asked to reach out to their account representatives.

A number of teams are providing reimbursements or extra credit to those who decide to leave funds in their accounts. The New York Mets, in one case, are providing a 20 percent bonus to those who have season tickets, with a 10 percent bonus to those who hold tickets for individual games.

MLB reportedly told teams to not provide reimbursements for contests that were not played until plans for an updated scheduled were formed, as games were technically delayed instead of called off. But many teams — such as the Nationals — had halted or delayed payments for season tickets.