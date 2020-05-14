Coronavirus

Coronavirus Refunds: Washington Nationals Unveil Ticket Reimbursement Procedure

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Baseball

The coronavirus pandemic is upsetting normal life the world over, and plenty of consumers want refunds on things they paid for but aren’t able to use. Sports teams are offering their fans the opportunity to ask for reimbursements — or credits to their accounts.

The Washington Nationals baseball team unveiled its ticket reimbursement policy for contests that the pandemic impacted, The Washington Post reported. Individual game purchasers or those who hold season tickets can opt for a complete refund with the inclusion of associated fees for funds spent on tickets as well as parking for games.

Alternatively, they can select a 100 percent credit with an additional 50 percent credit for the current season or next year’s season. Refunds for single games can be sought through the web, while season ticket holders are asked to reach out to their account representatives.

A number of teams are providing reimbursements or extra credit to those who decide to leave funds in their accounts. The New York Mets, in one case, are providing a 20 percent bonus to those who have season tickets, with a 10 percent bonus to those who hold tickets for individual games.

MLB reportedly told teams to not provide reimbursements for contests that were not played until plans for an updated scheduled were formed, as games were technically delayed instead of called off. But many teams — such as the Nationals — had halted or delayed payments for season tickets.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE TV: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT | MAY 18-22, 2020

Five days of intimate interviews and streaming TV shows ‘starring’ the smartest people in payments.
The economy is slowly reopening on a changed world where “business unusual” is now just “business.” Tune in as PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and special guests from across the payments universe ditch “digital optional” and bring on the digital-first engagements buyers and sellers really want. Join experts in a series of live conversations rethinking business models, customer experiences, payments choice, verticals…everything.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Neiman Marcus Gets Approval For DIP Loans Neiman Marcus Gets Approval For DIP Loans
4.0K
Retail

Neiman Marcus Gets Interim Approval For $675M In DIP Loans

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, unemployment, Great Depression, economy, coronavirus Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, unemployment, Great Depression, economy, coronavirus
3.8K
Economy

Mnuchin: Not Reopening Risks Irreversible Economic Damage

CLEAR wants to institute electronic ways of testing CLEAR wants to institute electronic ways of testing
3.3K
Biometrics

CLEAR Biometric ID Launches COVID Screening For Businesses

Disrupting Traditional Payroll For New Normal Disrupting Traditional Payroll For New Normal
3.3K
Faster Payments

Disrupting Traditional Payroll For A New Economic And Global Normal

Ceridian Introduces Digital Wallet For Real-Time Employee Payments Ceridian Introduces Digital Wallet For Real-Time Employee Payments
3.2K
Payment Methods

Ceridian Introduces Dayforce Wallet For Real-Time Employee Payments

Paycheck Protection Program loan application Paycheck Protection Program loan application
3.2K
Loans

Confusion Reigns As PPP Loan ‘Guidance’ Grows, Deadlines Loom

General Atlantic, Reliance Industries Ltd., Jio, investments, telecomm, India, news General Atlantic, Reliance Industries Ltd., Jio, investments, telecomm, India, news
3.1K
Investments

Private Equity Co. Eyes Investing In India’s Jio Platforms

PepsiCo Rolls Out eCommerce Snack Sites PepsiCo Rolls Out eCommerce Snack Sites
3.1K
Retail

PepsiCo Rolls Out eCommerce Snack Sites

money money
3.0K
Disbursements

PPP, SBA Disbursements Seek Faster Routes

Zoom may face a FTC investigation over privacy concerns Zoom may face a FTC investigation over privacy concerns
3.0K
Safety and Security

FTC To Probe What User Info Zoom Collects

federal reserve, central bank, BlackRock, Pacific Investment Management Co., bonds, private equity, news federal reserve, central bank, BlackRock, Pacific Investment Management Co., bonds, private equity, news
3.0K
Economy

Blackrock, Pimco Tapped By Fed To Help Invest Relief Funds

Independent Booksellers Compete With Amazon Independent Booksellers Compete With Amazon
2.9K
Retail

Amazon Who? Independent Booksellers Find New Allies

Ease And Innovation For Credit Union Loyalty Ease And Innovation For Credit Union Loyalty
2.9K
Credit Unions

For Credit Unions, An Innovation Mantra: ‘Easy Is The New Loyalty’

SMS message SMS message
2.9K
Retail

Text Appeal: SMS Helps Retailers Connect During Pandemic

social commerce smartphone social commerce smartphone
2.8K
Retail

Pandemic Accelerates Social Commerce; Gives Brands New Selling Option