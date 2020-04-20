Coronavirus

Mnuchin: Deal On New PPP Funding Near

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
coronavirus pandemic, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Payroll Protection Program, CARES

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, along with Democratic leaders, said they are close to closing a deal that would lend more money to small businesses struggling to stay afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think we’re very close to a deal today. I’m hopeful that we can get that done,” Mnuchin told CNN in a Sunday (April 19) report. “I’m hopeful we can reach an agreement the Senate can pass tomorrow and the House can pass Tuesday. We’re making a lot of progress.” 

The Payroll Protection Program (PPP) for small businesses is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, a $2.2 trillion stimulus package passed by Congress in March. For small businesses affected by the pandemic, that funding ran out last week. 

Mnuchin said he is confident a bill could pass the Senate on Monday and the House on Tuesday, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said that they could strike a deal on Sunday evening or Monday morning.

Mnuchin said that the proposed new bill will include money for testing, hospitals and small businesses, but not for state and local governments, a contingent the Democrats asked to be included. He said that the new deal being defined would allocate $310 billion for the PPP, setting aside $60 billion for rural and minority groups, $60 billion for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion to invest in testing.

Mnuchin said that another $310 billion “should be sufficient to reach almost everybody.”

President Trump said the funding for state and local governments is something he supports and will address in future legislation.

The numbers haven’t been finalized, but Democratic and Republican leaders have stated that they want the agreement reached and the program up and running within the week.

Trillions of dollars for governments, for businesses, and for individuals – and it may all be a case of too little, too late. 

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE VIRTUAL FIRESIDE CHAT: WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22, 2020 | 12:00 PM (ET)

FIs have traditionally approached resilience from a technology standpoint, but ‘Black Swan’ events like the COVID-19 pandemic expose what can go wrong when FIs don’t prepare for the unexpected. Vincent Caldeira, Chief Technologist, FSI, APAC for Red Hat joins PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster to explore how preparedness is impacting FIs’ ability to do business during COVID-19, and the lessons being learned.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

CO-OP credit unions podcast CO-OP credit unions podcast
3.1K
Credit Unions

Credit Unions’ Role In Keeping The Balance Tipped Toward Consumer Calm

FTC Files Case Against Firm Posing As SBA Lender FTC Files Case Against Firm Posing As SBA Lender
3.1K
Legal

FTC Files Case Against RI Firm Allegedly Posing As SBA Lender; Company Claims Error

Facebook HQ Facebook HQ
2.9K
Coronavirus

Facebook Nixes Large Gatherings, Events Through June 2021

What's Next For Small Businesses In PPP Saga What's Next For Small Businesses In PPP Saga
2.7K
SMBs

What’s Next For Small Businesses Amid The SBA PPP Loan Saga?

schlotzskys-drive-through schlotzskys-drive-through
2.6K
Restaurant innovation

Schlotzsky’s: When You Can’t Dine-In Then Drive-Thru

Federal Reserve Federal Reserve
2.6K
Coronavirus

The Fed Communicates Rule Change For The SBA’s PPP

SBA Says It Has Approved 1.6M PPP Loans SBA Says It Has Approved 1.6M PPP Loans
2.5K
Loans

SBA Says It Has Approved 1.6M PPP Loans

US Senators Press For Cash Airline Refunds US Senators Press For Cash Airline Refunds
2.5K
Coronavirus

US Senators Press For Cash Airline Refunds; Michigan To Provide Season Ticket Refunds

Digital-First Banking Important After Pandemic Digital-First Banking Important After Pandemic
2.5K
Digital-First Banking

Why ‘Digital-First’ Banking Will Become ‘Digital-Always’

Google Google
2.4K
Payment Methods

Google At Work On App-Connected Smart Debit Card

Weekender Weekender
2.4K
News

PPP, Cross-Border AP, Stimulus Funds Top This Week’s News

remote payments coronavirus eCommerce remote payments coronavirus eCommerce
2.3K
eCommerce

NEW DATA: Five Ways Social Distancing Is Transforming Retail

Amazon Gets Initial Approval For Deliveroo Deal Amazon Gets Initial Approval For Deliveroo Deal
2.3K
Investments

Amazon Gets Initial Approval To Invest In Deliveroo

New COVID-19 Stimulus Could Come 'Soon' New COVID-19 Stimulus Could Come 'Soon'
2.1K
Coronavirus

Schumer: New COVID-19 Stimulus Could Come ‘Soon’

How Self-Service Will Transform Retail How Self-Service Will Transform Retail
2.1K
Unattended Retail

Self-Service And Retail’s ‘Storevolution’