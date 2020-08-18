Asked about what would be required to make them to feel comfortable traveling as they had before the pandemic, most consumers said they would wait until the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said it was safe. Even consumers who were only “somewhat” or “slightly” concerned about the virus were more likely than not to say that having the CDC declare travel to be safe would make them more inclined to resume their trips. Our research shows that 69.7 percent of “somewhat” concerned and 71 percent of “slightly” concerned consumers would travel again if the CDC told them it was safe.

Almost as many consumers said they would travel again if they could be assured that the virus’s infection rate had decreased or if there were a vaccine for it. In fact, 68.1 percent of “somewhat” concerned and 69.1 percent of “slightly” concerned consumers said they would fly again if they heard there had been a decrease in the share of consumers infected with COVID-19. We also found that 68.9 percent of “somewhat” concerned and 59.3 percent of “slightly” concerned consumers said they would travel again if a vaccine for the virus had been created.

Far fewer consumers said lowering the cost of airfare or lodging would entice them to travel again, however. Our research determined that only 16.8 percent of “somewhat” and 14.4 percent of “slightly” concerned consumers said cheaper airfare and hotel costs would make them want to travel again during the outbreak.

Bridge millennials and high-income consumers turned to mobile commerce.

Brick-and-mortar retail has been hit hard by the pandemic, but online and mobile shopping have seen boosts. Our research shows that consumers were shopping in brick-and-mortar stores 28.3 percent less than they did before the outbreak began, while the share who reported shopping online increased 10.5 percent as of March 6. More consumers were shopping via mobile, as well, with the share saying they shopped on their phones more than they did previously increasing 7.7 percent. Consumers’ likelihood of shopping in stores and online varied by generation, however. Bridge millennials were more likely than consumers of most other generations to say they had cut back on in-store shopping and increased their mobile shopping, for example, with the share shopping in stores having dropped 29.4 percent and the share shopping via mobile having increased 12.4 percent. This compares to just 25.6 percent and 13.6 percent of millennials who said the same, respectively. Low-income consumers also avoided shopping in stores, with the share doing so decreasing 32.5 percent after the pandemic began. Consumers in this income bracket were also more inclined to shop online than in stores, with the share doing so having increased 8.9 percent. This compared to an overall increase of 14.1 percent in the share of high-income consumers shopping online and a 27.7 percent decrease in the portion of high-income consumers who shopped in stores less often. Consumers were also dining in more and eating out less, regardless of their level of concern.