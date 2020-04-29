Coronavirus

Coronavirus Refunds: MLB Might Give Your Money Back, But USC Won’t

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Coronavirus Refunds: MLB Might, USC Won’t

The coronavirus pandemic is upsetting normal life the world over, and plenty of consumers want refunds on things they paid for but aren’t able to use. Here’s a roundup of the latest coronavirus-related refund news:

Big League Baseball

Major League Baseball (MLB) is giving teams the “go” sign to give fans refunds for 2020 games, given that the coronavirus outbreak seems likely to cancel many of the contests.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed Opening Day off by more than a month, ESPN reported that league officials had previously declared all games missed to date as “postponed” rather than “canceled.” The network said that allowed franchises to hang onto ticket revenue.

But ESPN said baseball officials relented on refunds after several states’ attorneys general received complaints and two fans filed a potential class-action lawsuit over the matter. The network said the new MLB rules allow teams to set individual policies, permitting but not requiring refunds.

According to ESPN, many franchises will likely offer credit for 2021 games rather than cash back. For instance, the Boston Red Sox plan to offer ticket holders a refund, a credit for use toward another 2020 or 2021 game or the chance to exchange tickets for a game already missed for another one this season.

“As we continue to evaluate possibilities for the 2020 season, it’s important that we provide options to our ticket buyers for games scheduled in April and May,” Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy said in a statement. “We appreciate how patient our fans have been as we worked through the implications of the pandemic on our schedule.”

University of Southern California

The University of Southern California is giving a failing grade to the idea of refunding tuition for its spring semester or upcoming summer session because classes have shifted online, The Los Angeles Times reports.

While this is not the semester any of us envisioned, we are continuing to provide a high-quality education, ensure academic progress toward [a] degree and offer a robust learning environment,” Provost Charles Zukoski said in an email to the campus community, according to the Times. “Whether our instructors present their classes in person or online, they bring the same expertise, depth of knowledge and commitment to their teaching, and students continue to earn credits toward a USC degree.”

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE ROUNDTABLE: TUESDAY, MAY 5, 2020 | 12PM (ET)

Join PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster along with the CEOs of Recurly, Handy Technologies and FabFitFun as they examine the fates and fortunes of subscription commerce players at a time when tens of millions on lockdown need diversions like monthly boxes and streaming TV subscriptions, not to mention software licenses enabling the mass Work From Home (WFH) migration and more. Where is the potential for growth going forward, and how do subscription services see their role in the recovery?

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

hospital coronavirus hospital coronavirus
38.1K
Coronavirus

Hospitals Pay Price As COVID-19 Keeps Patients Away

Balance Between PPP's Letter And Spirit Of ‘Law’ Balance Between PPP's Letter And Spirit Of ‘Law’
27.8K
Loans

The Balancing Act Between PPP’s Letter And Spirit Of The ‘Law’

reopening sign reopening sign
16.6K
Retail

Generation House Arrest? Retailers Anticipate Reinvention And Reopening

9.1K
Coronavirus

Building Resilience For Financial Institutions

Apple building Apple building
8.9K
Apple

Apple Delays Production Ramp-Up For New iPhones

US Restaurants: PPP Loans Don’t Meet Their Needs US Restaurants: PPP Loans Don’t Meet Their Needs
7.3K
Loans

Many US Restaurants Say PPP Loans Don’t Meet Their Needs

Reliance is testing a new shopping portal for India Reliance is testing a new shopping portal for India
6.4K
eCommerce

Reliance Tests eCommerce Portal In India

COVID-19 Report VI: America Stirs As Pandemic Weakens COVID-19 Report VI: America Stirs As Pandemic Weakens
6.0K
Coronavirus

COVID-19 Report VI: America Stirs As Pandemic Weakens

Next Round Of PPP Stimulus Checks To Go Out Soon Next Round Of PPP Stimulus Checks To Go Out Soon
5.6K
Loans

Next Round Of $1,200 IRS Stimulus Checks To Go Out Soon

Visa COVID-19 economy Visa COVID-19 economy
5.5K
VISA

Visa’s Jack Forestell On Helping SMBs Fast Track Into The Digital Age

fingerprint biometrics fingerprint biometrics
5.5K
Retail

Biometrics Changes Tempt eCommerce Companies As Fraud Defense

AP and AR invoicing AP and AR invoicing
5.0K
B2B Payments

Why It’s So Hard To Kill The Check In The Booze Business

Deliveroo To Lay Off 15 Pct. Of Staff Amid COVID-19 Deliveroo To Lay Off 15 Pct. Of Staff Amid COVID-19
4.8K
Gig Economy

Deliveroo To Lay Off 15 Pct Of Staff Amid COVID-19

PPP Funds Available Monday Morning At 10:30 PPP Funds Available Monday Morning At 10:30
4.5K
Loans

Second Round Of PPP SBA Loans Now Available

4.5K
Innovation

How FIs And FinTechs Are Expanding The Credit Card Paradigm