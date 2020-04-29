Coronavirus Refunds: MLB Might, USC Won’t

The coronavirus pandemic is upsetting normal life the world over, and plenty of consumers want refunds on things they paid for but aren’t able to use. Here’s a roundup of the latest coronavirus-related refund news:

Big League Baseball

Major League Baseball (MLB) is giving teams the “go” sign to give fans refunds for 2020 games, given that the coronavirus outbreak seems likely to cancel many of the contests.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed Opening Day off by more than a month, ESPN reported that league officials had previously declared all games missed to date as “postponed” rather than “canceled.” The network said that allowed franchises to hang onto ticket revenue.

But ESPN said baseball officials relented on refunds after several states’ attorneys general received complaints and two fans filed a potential class-action lawsuit over the matter. The network said the new MLB rules allow teams to set individual policies, permitting but not requiring refunds.

According to ESPN, many franchises will likely offer credit for 2021 games rather than cash back. For instance, the Boston Red Sox plan to offer ticket holders a refund, a credit for use toward another 2020 or 2021 game or the chance to exchange tickets for a game already missed for another one this season.

“As we continue to evaluate possibilities for the 2020 season, it’s important that we provide options to our ticket buyers for games scheduled in April and May,” Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy said in a statement. “We appreciate how patient our fans have been as we worked through the implications of the pandemic on our schedule.”

University of Southern California

The University of Southern California is giving a failing grade to the idea of refunding tuition for its spring semester or upcoming summer session because classes have shifted online, The Los Angeles Times reports.

“While this is not the semester any of us envisioned, we are continuing to provide a high-quality education, ensure academic progress toward [a] degree and offer a robust learning environment,” Provost Charles Zukoski said in an email to the campus community, according to the Times. “Whether our instructors present their classes in person or online, they bring the same expertise, depth of knowledge and commitment to their teaching, and students continue to earn credits toward a USC degree.”