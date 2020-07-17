Coronavirus

Salesforce Chief Calls For Fine For People Not Wearing Masks

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

Salesforce CEO Mark Benioff wants to see face masks become a universal part of American life — in the same way seatbelts are — to help beat the coronavirus, he said in a talk with CNN Business.

His comments came as a growing number of prominent chains and businesses are adopting mandatory mask policies to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Walmart did so on Wednesday (July 15), becoming the largest retailer in the U.S. to do so thus far.

Benioff said the masks need to be a new “cultural revolution,” CNN reported.

“This whole mask controversy reminds me of when people were first told they have to wear seatbelts and they didn’t want to,” he said, according to CNN. “People said, ‘But if I get injured, it’s my body. It’s my life.’ At some point, the government has to step in and say, ‘Yes, you have to wear a mask, and if you’re not wearing a mask, you’re going to get fined.’ Just like if you don’t wear a seat belt, you get a fine.”

Kroger, Best Buy, Starbucks and Kohl’s are other retailers that will be requiring masks to enter their stores, and the National Retail Federation, the industry’s primary lobbying group, has called for the policy to be implemented. Earlier this year, that might not have been the case as retailers tried to toe a more lax policy for fear of angering customers who didn’t want to wear masks.

Wearing masks in stores can be seen as a way companies are moving towards the Digital 3.0 era, PYMNTS wrote recently. Companies are looking to meet the demands of customers at large as the pandemic continues. That will include putting guidelines in place to make customers feel safe from the virus.

It will also include easier digital and contactless payment options, and new inventive ways to sell things — for a clothing retailer, that could mean augmented reality-based images to show what an item will look like on them. And eventually, the path will have to lead to such a good experience that customers will see it as no problem and continue living that way, PYMNTS wrote.

——————————

New PYMNTS Study: Subscription Commerce Conversion Index – July 2020 

Staying home 24/7 has consumers turning to subscription services for both entertainment and their day-to-day needs. While that’s a great opportunity for providers, it also presents a challenge — 27.4 million consumers are looking to cancel their subscriptions because of friction and cost concerns. In the latest Subscription Commerce Conversion Index, PYMNTS reveals the five key features that can help companies keep subscribers loyal despite today’s challenging economic times.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Walmart, Sam's Club To Require Face Masks
2.3K
Retail

Walmart, Sam’s Club Shoppers Must Wear Face Masks Starting Next Week

Feedzai
2.3K
Payments Innovation

Machine Learning Stabilizes Business Continuity During COVID

Flipkart
2.2K
Investments

Flipkart Raises $1.2B On $24.9B Valuation From Walmart-Led Investors

Today in Payments
2.0K
News

Today In Payments: BigCommerce Eyes IPO; Biggest Banks Brace For Loan Losses

Apple Stores Unlikely To Reopen Before 2021
2.0K
Retail

Apple Stores Unlikely To Reopen Before 2021

skyscrapers
1.9K
Earnings

Big Banks See Strength In Trading And Digital, But COVID Sinks Their Consumer Businesses

Big Banks See Nearly $30B In COVID-19 Fallout
1.8K
Banking

Biggest Banks Brace For Loan Losses

stimulus money
1.8K
Economy

Stimulus Package May Be Unveiled Next Week

Bitcoin Daily: Binance Debit Card Allows Payments In Crypto; VMware Joins DLT-Language Maker Digital Asset's Financing Round
1.8K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Binance Debit Card Allows Payments In Crypto; VMware Joins DLT-Language Maker Digital Asset’s Financing Round

real estate online
1.8K
Digital Onboarding

Data Unlocks Digital Onboarding For A Real Estate Recovery

online health insurance
1.7K
IPO

GoHealth Surges 20 Pct After IPO Raises More Than $913M

1.7K
Data

EU Ruling Limits Personal Data Transfer To The US

Tax Refunds Could Be Delayed Until 2021
1.7K
Taxes

It’s Tax Day, But Paper Filers Might Not See Their Refunds Until 2021

1.7K
Apple Pay

Goldman’s Apple Card: What Will Q2 Hold?

1.7K
Economy

Fed’s Brainard: Economic Recovery So Far Could Be Temporary