Coronavirus

SMBs’ Futures Uncertain As They Wait For Help

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

Small businesses are looking for good results from the House of Representatives’ vote on Friday (March 27) on a $2 trillion stimulus package that would send funds to help them weather the coronavirus pandemic’s debilitating effects on their businesses.

The package, for $2 trillion to go toward helping businesses and individuals who have been fiscally left in the dust by the crisis, which has forced nonessential companies to close for fears of spreading the virus in close, populated quarters. Businesses that have seen a direct impact to their services because of the crisis will be eligible for aid.

The bill was approved Wednesday by the Senate and will go before the House on Friday.

Until then, many businesses are feeling the pain already as they try to find ways to pay bills to landlords and other entities. Some businesses fear that even if the stimulus is approved Friday, there could be delays before new loans come through. However, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the loans could be fast-tracked the same day they’re requested.

The government response thus far to the virus has focused on larger businesses, with the Federal Reserve saying it would purchase short term debt, or commercial paper, from companies. But many smaller operations don’t issue debt and lack the cash to work in that way.

As it stands now, many businesses have stories like Darren Turner of Cincinnati-based Darren & Co. Hair Salon. The state-mandated closure in Ohio last week gave him little time to prepare for how he’d pay his employees, he explained to the Wall Street Journal. While he tried to funnel income from booked appointments toward that cause, he still came up $10,000 short. He was turned away when he tried to go to PNC Bank and his payment processor, Heartland Payment Systems, for help.

Compounding rent costs and state and local taxes could pose risks for him, too — he expects to owe around $20,000.

He did decide to pay Duke Energy for power costs. But days after that, he received an email from the company saying it wouldn’t deactivate power due to nonpayment during the crisis, and so now he wishes he’d spent the money on his employees instead.

——————————–

PYMNTS LIVE VIRTUAL PANEL: WHY SWIFT GPI IS JUST THE BEGINNING 

On Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 12:00 PM (ET) join PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and panelists Vincent Kilcoyne and Roland Brandli of SmartStream for an in-depth discussion on the need to use transformative digital strategies to remain relevant in today’s challenging financial landscape. The discussion will cover strategies that will allow clients to improve operational control, reduce costs, build new revenue streams, mitigate risk and comply accurately with regulation.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

How A Toy Retailer Is Adding Quality Play Time To Quarantine How A Toy Retailer Is Adding Quality Play Time To Quarantine
6.4K
Retail

How A Toy Retailer Is Adding Quality Play Time To Quarantine

Canada Canada
6.3K
Economy

Canadian SMB Confidence At Record Lows

Unattended retail COVID-19 Unattended retail COVID-19
4.3K
Unattended Retail

How Unattended Retail Completes The Commerce Triangle

revolut digital banking fintech revolut digital banking fintech
4.3K
Digital Banking

London Unicorn FinTech Revolut Rolls Out In The US 

business closed coronavirus business closed coronavirus
4.2K
Retail

Retail Leasing Issues Come To The Fore

AllSurplus will let businesses use its services for free AllSurplus will let businesses use its services for free
3.6K
B2B Payments

AllSurplus Launches Program For SMBs To Sell Excess Equipment

JPMorgan: New iPhone Will Be Delayed JPMorgan: New iPhone Will Be Delayed
3.5K
Apple

JPMorgan: New iPhone Will Be Delayed

coronavirus coronavirus
3.5K
Coronavirus

COVID-19 And The (Legal) Ripple Effects Of ‘Force Majeure’

Navigating Sea Change In Global Software Sales Navigating Sea Change In Global Software Sales
2.9K
eCommerce

Navigating The Sea Change In Global Software Sales

US Capitol US Capitol
2.7K
Coronavirus

The $2T Stimulus Phase 3: Everything You Need To Know 

Wine Retailer Leverages Analytics And Loyalty Wine Retailer Leverages Analytics And Loyalty
2.6K
Retail

Wine Retailer Looks To Top Off Customer Loyalty As Coronavirus Orders Flow

China hacking China hacking
2.6K
Security & Fraud

China Suspected In Surge Of US Cyberattacks

Regulators Question Amazon-Deliveroo Merger Regulators Question Amazon-Deliveroo Merger
2.6K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

As Deliveroo Surges, Regulators Question Amazon Merger

private equity travel industry private equity travel industry
2.4K
Coronavirus

PE Firms Look For Investments Among Hard-hit Travel Sectors

Unemployment Expected To Be Highest Ever In Jobs Report Unemployment Expected To Be Highest Ever In Jobs Report
2.4K
Coronavirus

US Jobless Claims Expected To Be Highest Ever