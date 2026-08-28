Universities Are Cloning Their Professors With AI 

Highlights
Harvard Business School built AI avatars of seven professors, letting founders rehearse investor pitches and board meetings as many times as it takes before facing the real thing, for $699.
It’s not just novelty. A similar AI teaching assistant at Georgia Tech showed real results in a controlled study: Students earned more A grades and fewer C’s than those without it.
More than 100 universities have already tested the same idea, and the professors behind it say the goal isn’t replacing themselves, it’s making their own time with students count for more.
At first glance, Harvard Business School senior lecturer Jeff Bussgang looks ordinary on a video call, smiling, ready to hear a founder’s pitch. He isn’t there. The student is talking to an artificial intelligence avatar built from Bussgang’s likeness, one of seven Harvard faculty who volunteered to be cloned, Entrepreneur reported.