Coronavirus

Waffle House Closes 418 Locations; ClassPass Reopens Live Video; Big Tech Teams With WHO On Virus Software

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Waffle House

Restaurants are shuttering their eateries, while tech companies and eCommerce platforms aiming to provide support to businesses as well as organizations amid the coronavirus. Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus around the world.

Facebook is working with firms throughout the technology space and health organizations to take part in the #BuildForCOVID19 worldwide hackathon beginning on Thursday (March 26), according to a Facebook post from Mark Zuckerberg. The tech executive noted in a post, “Hackathons have always been an important part of how we come up with new ideas and projects at Facebook — features like Blood Donations and Crisis Response were first built during hackathons and are now used by millions of people worldwide.” He noted that Chan Zuckerberg Biohub scientists and the World Health Organization would offer instructions on “what projects will be most valuable for engineers to take on.”

In other news, ClassPass is now bringing back its video offering with some changes amid the COVID-19 outbreak, according to reports. The company had rolled out a live video streaming offering two years ago. Now, studio partners of the company will have the ability to provide live-streamed classes on the platform. Those partners will be able to use a system to make a date and time as well as price and share a link to a streaming platform (i.e., Facebook Live, YouTube.) The company is also rolling out other programs such as a Partner Relief Fund that lets users contribute to studios inside the app, and it will match all contributions up to $1 million.

On another note, the Waffle House has shuttered over 20 percent of its eateries due to the coronavirus outbreak, NBC News reported. The Waffle House Index was made almost 10 years ago and relates to the scope of damage a natural disaster makes based on the number of Waffle Houses that stay open or shutter. In a Facebook post, the restaurant chain posted, “#WaffleHouseIndexRed: 418 Waffle House restaurants closed. 1,574 open.” A yellow index result signifies that its restaurants in a particular location are providing a limited menu because of no power or low stock. Waffle House’s roughly 2,000 restaurants are typically in operation all day and night, seven days per week.

And, as merchants deal with the possibility of falling sales over the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon marketplace sellers will not temporarily have to make loan repayments, Reuters reported. The eCommerce retailer told sellers that its Amazon Lending program would halt repayments from Thursday up until April 30 and interest would not accrue over that time. Amazon said in a message, according to Reuters, “Loan repayments will restart on May 1, 2020 … You will have the same number of remaining payments once repayment resumes.” The program has provided merchants with amounts ranging from $1,000 to $750,000.

——————————–

PYMNTS LIVE VIRTUAL EVENT: THE FUTURE OF HEALTHCARE

On Friday, March 27, 2020 at 11:30 AM (ET) join PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and panelists from leading healthcare organizations for an in-depth discussion about the COVID-19 pandemic, business impact and what this means for the future of healthcare.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

World Health Organization Target Of Hack World Health Organization Target Of Hack
16.0K
Security & Fraud

Hackers Target World Health Organization

Apple Plans To Expand App Store To 20 Countries Apple Plans To Expand App Store To 20 Countries
7.8K
Apple

Apple Plans To Roll Out App Store To 20 Countries

The 11 Days That Changed Mindsets On COVID-19 The 11 Days That Changed Mindsets On COVID-19
6.9K
Coronavirus

The 11 Days That Changed The Consumer’s COVID-19 Mindset

Peer-to-peer Lenders Seek BoE Bailout Peer-to-peer Lenders Seek BoE Bailout
5.8K
Coronavirus

Peer-To-Peer Lenders Seek BoE Bailout

5.3K
International

As China’s Banks Encourage Loans, Default Fears Mount

5.2K
News

Today In Payments: Default Fears Mount As China’s Banks Encourage Loans; Goldman, Morgan Stanley Predict Economic Devastation

Pentagon Pentagon
4.7K
Coronavirus

Pentagon Bumps Up Periodic Payments To Contractors

Fed Could Issue COVID-19 Money Via eWallets Fed Could Issue COVID-19 Money Via eWallets
4.5K
Coronavirus

US House Wants Economic Stimulus Payments To Leverage eWallets

How A Toy Retailer Is Adding Quality Play Time To Quarantine How A Toy Retailer Is Adding Quality Play Time To Quarantine
4.3K
Retail

How A Toy Retailer Is Adding Quality Play Time To Quarantine

Hasbro Stock Spikes Amid Strong Demand Hasbro Stock Spikes Amid Strong Demand
3.9K
Retail

Hasbro Stock Spikes Amid Strong Demand

coronavirus economic impact coronavirus economic impact
3.9K
Coronavirus

Fed To Offer Credit Help To Stem Economic Losses For Business, Households

revolut digital banking fintech revolut digital banking fintech
3.6K
Digital Banking

London Unicorn FinTech Revolut Rolls Out In The US 

SEC SEC
3.5K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: SEC, Kik In Court Over Token Sale; Billionaire Tim Draper Eyes Investing In India’s Crypto Sector

Drive-In Theatre sign Drive-In Theatre sign
3.5K
Coronavirus

Drive-Ins, Straight To Streaming And Keeping Cinema Alive In The Age Of Coronavirus

homes homes
3.4K
Coronavirus

Zillow Suspends Homebuying With Zillow Offers