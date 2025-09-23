Issuers Share Strategies for Closing the Credit Confidence Gap

Highlights
Consumers often underestimate their chances of card approval, creating a credit perception gap.
Issuers need data-driven personalization and real-time communication to keep cards relevant through the entire customer lifecycle.
Cash-flow analysis and hyper-segmentation — down to a “segment of one” — help issuers match products to individual needs.
