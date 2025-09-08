Why Millions Are Opting Out of Credit Before They Even Apply

What if the biggest risk to your credit portfolio isn’t economic, but psychological? “Consumer Credit Economy: Strategy vs. Spontaneity—Navigating the Great Credit Divide,” a new report from PYMNTS Intelligence in collaboration with i2c, uncovers a silent but critical threat: Millions of eligible customers are self-excluding from the credit market based on assumptions, not facts. This isn’t just a missed opportunity. It’s a systemic blind spot in how credit products are positioned, perceived and used. Card issuers and other credit providers that can cut through the consumer perception gap, learn how their customers use credit and what’s important to them, and demonstrate the benefits of their specific credit products, stand poised to grow their revenues and customer base.

Inside “Consumer Credit Economy: Strategy vs. Spontaneity—Navigating the Great Credit Divide,” you’ll learn:

The Psychology of Credit Self-Denial

Learn why many consumers wrongly believe they’ll be denied credit and how this mental roadblock is holding back growth across income brackets.

The Evolution of Credit Behavior

Explore how people use credit in dual roles as a strategic tool and an emergency lever, and what this means for designing high-engagement products.

What Features Consumers Will Actually Pay For

Dive into consumer demand for flexible, personalized features and why even subprime users are ready to pay for control, customization, and clarity.

About the report

“Consumer Credit Economy: Strategy vs. Spontaneity—Navigating the Great Credit Divide” is based on a U.S. census-balanced survey of 2,049 U.S. adult consumers conducted from June 3, 2025, to June 26, 2025. The report examines their behaviors and perceptions around credit eligibility and use.