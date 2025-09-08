Why Millions Are Opting Out of Credit Before They Even Apply

What if the biggest risk to your credit portfolio isn’t economic, but psychological? “Consumer Credit Economy: Strategy vs. Spontaneity—Navigating the Great Credit Divide,” a new report from PYMNTS Intelligence in collaboration with i2c, uncovers a silent but critical threat: Millions of eligible customers are self-excluding from the credit market based on assumptions, not facts. This isn’t just a missed opportunity. It’s a systemic blind spot in how credit products are positioned, perceived and used. Card issuers and other credit providers that can cut through the consumer perception gap, learn how their customers use credit and what’s important to them, and demonstrate the benefits of their specific credit products, stand poised to grow their revenues and customer base.