Mastercard Launches Access Pass in UAE to Deepen Consumer Engagement
Mastercard has moved to strengthen its footprint in experiential payments by debuting Mastercard Access Pass, a platform designed to give issuers and brands new tools for driving engagement, in the United Arab Emirates. The launch, announced in a Tuesday (Nov. 25) news release, comes as global payment networks and banks accelerate efforts to differentiate their digital card propositions through personalization, loyalty and embedded experiences.