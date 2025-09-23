Mastercard Debuts Program to Help Its Customers Reach New Markets

Mastercard launched a Global Reach Partner Program, which is designed to help its customers enter new markets.

“As the world becomes more globally connected, customers across Mastercard’s ecosystem, including banks, FinTechs, crypto players, merchants, marketplaces and digital platforms, aspire to deliver their services across multiple countries with greater agility, and without additional complexity and delay,” the company said in a Tuesday (Sept. 23) news release.

The program provides customers with a “tailored and scalable” go-to-market approach that streamlines processes, speeds launches, and delivers on their goals to serve cardholders throughout multiple markets, according to the release.

In addition, companies that take part will be able to tap into Mastercard’s consulting, advisory and implementation expertise to support with their “go-to-market definition, target operating model design and operational roll out,” the release said.

Eimear Creaven, co-president of global partnerships at Mastercard, said in the release: “Our customers, their priorities and their challenges shape how we design, build and evolve our propositions. We have created Global Reach to embrace the market expansion ambitions of our partners, simplify their go-to-market roadmap, and serve their customers in more markets in the world.”

The announcement came one day after Mastercard announced the 11 startups in the latest cohort of its Start Path Emerging Fintech program.

When choosing these startups, Mastercard looked for unique expertise in high-growth sectors and, in some cases, a focus on advancing circular commerce.

Meanwhile, the Mastercard Economics Institute (MEI) said last week it expects holiday spending to grow at a lower rate than in 2024, with consumers dealing with a slowdown in hiring and uncertainty around the impact of tariffs.

“In 2025, holiday shoppers will be searching for value amid broader economic uncertainty,” MEI said in a news release. “Their decisions will be driven in part by the health of the labor market and by tariff-related price increases.”

In the labor market, the impact of a slowdown in hiring has been tempered by a low rate of firing, MEI said. Overall, the labor market continues to support consumer spending.

Consumer income trends vary, with low-paid workers seeing their wage growth moderate and high-income workers benefiting from stock market gains.