WEX and bp Launch Fleet Card and Rewards Program

Global commerce platform WEX and energy firm bp partnered to launch a fleet card.

The card can be used for fuel and vehicle-related products and services anywhere WEX and Mastercard are accepted, according to a Thursday (July 24) press release. It also provides fuel rebates at bp’s fuel brands, which include bp, Amoco, TravelCenters of America, TA Express and Petro.

The new fleet card program is called earnify fleet, and the bp fuel brands operate 8,000 stations across the United States, the release said.

The earnify fleet card facilitates integrated reporting and invoicing by allowing fleet drivers to use one card to pay for parts and service, tolls, car washes, parking and roadside assistance, according to the release.

It also protects against fraud by incorporating EMV chip technology and by allowing business owners and fleet operators to set purchase controls based on product type, dollar amount, time of day and other factors, the release said.

The earnify rewards program encourages in-network fueling by enabling fleet drivers to earn personal loyalty points when they fuel for work at participating locations, per the release.

“With the earnify fleet card, we’re combining WEX’s leading payments technology with bp’s robust fueling network to give fleets a smarter, more efficient way to manage operations,” Brian Fournier, Americas senior vice president and general manager of mobility at WEX, said in the release.

Debi Boffa, CEO of TravelCenters of America and vice president of fleet mobility at bp, said in the release that by creating a card program that brings together all of bp’s fuel brands, “we’re making it easier than ever for fleet customers of all sizes to fuel, save and stay loyal across our entire network.”

The PYMNTS Intelligence and Visa collaboration “2023-2024 Growth Corporates Working Capital Index” found that fleet and mobility firms have been using commercial cards, and specifically, virtual cards, more than other industries.

Nineteen percent of fleet and mobility companies use these cards, a share that outpaces the 5% of the overall sample of industries surveyed for the report, which included commercial travel, healthcare or medical, agriculture, and marketplaces.

Finding the optimal mix of payment methods has become a challenge for companies seeking to maximize operational efficiency, reduce costs and improve cash flow management, Eric Frankovic, general manager of corporate payments at WEX, told PYMNTS in an interview posted in September.

“Understanding your supplier relationships, what’s best for you as a company, and what best supports your size and growth goals is crucial,” Frankovic said.

