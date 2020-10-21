Lumin Digital’s cloud-native platform will deliver banking solutions to Interra Credit Union’s (Interra) 50,000-plus retail and business members, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday (Oct. 20).

Interra signed a multi-year agreement with Lumin Digital and anticipates it will be on the platform by May 2021.

“We chose Lumin Digital because of their new and fresh approach to how internet banking is handled through their innovative cloud-native technology,” said Amy Sink, chief executive officer, Interra. “Our team was also in need of a robust business banking platform, and we’re excited that what we’re building is not only better than what we had, but it’s clearly going to take us into the future.”

Lumin Digital offers customized integrations to help banks and credit unions enhance their relationships with customers and members.

Jeff Chambers, founder and president of Lumin Digital, said the company is happy to have Interra’s confidence as a digital banking partner.

“Their focus on innovation and investment in their community is a perfect fit for Lumin’s culture, Chambers said, adding that the firm will strive to provide “digital experiences that will deepen their member relationships.”

Founded in 1932, Interra is based in Goshen, Indiana and lives by its vision of “Do Well To Do Good,” and its mission of being the “most trusted and valued financial resource” for its members.

Lumin Digital was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco. It offers seamless integration with numerous PSCU tools and platform solutions — card services, rewards management, and data analytics.

Earlier last week Lumin announced it would be partnering with OneAZ Credit Union to offer banking solutions to the CU’s 145,000-plus members. OneAZ anticipates it will be on the platform in June 2021. The CU was founded in 1951 and now has over 20 branches.