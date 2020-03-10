PSCU Sponsors Credit Union Run, Fundraiser

Payments credit union service organization (CUSO) PSCU is again a lead sponsor of the April 5 Credit Union Cherry Blossom Ten Mile Run, its 13th consecutive year supporting the PRRO (Professional Road Running Organization) Circuit race, which is also a fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals, PSCU announced in a press release Monday (March 9).

Credit unions (CUs) across the U.S. have participated in and sponsored the 47-year-old race in Washington, D.C., since 2002, donating more than $8 million. PSCU’s sponsorship will help underwrite expenses so more of the money raised goes toward CMN research and medical care.

The timed race, known as the “Runner’s Rite of Spring,” draws top athletes chosen by lottery. There will be roughly 2,500 runners in each of the six waves.

CUs are the third-largest fundraiser for CMN, an alliance of 170 children’s hospitals in North America. Roughly one-third of the money brought in will benefit the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C.

“PSCU’s legacy of commitment to this race helps raise money for a good cause and provides broad visibility to elected officials about the importance and impact of [CUs] in communities across the U.S., which is a win-win for our industry,” said Chuck Fagan, president and CEO of PSCU. “Ongoing advocacy is critical for the [CU] industry, which was built on the foundational ‘People Helping People’ philosophy, and we are proud to once again serve as a lead sponsor of this important event.”

The event “complements the active lobbying efforts of the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) and the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions (NAFCU) trade associations,” according to the release. The race is also part of the National Cherry Blossom Festival and includes a 5K run-walk and kids’ half-mile run.

PSCU announced in November that it was planning to invest $100 million over the next few years to focus on improving solutions for the CUs it serves around the country.