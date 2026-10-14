Credit Unions Could Land More FinTech Partners by Simplifying Onboarding

Highlights
Nearly 60% of hesitant FinTechs said bundled, one-time onboarding would make them more likely to partner with credit unions.
Of FinTechs already selling to credit unions, 56% cited complex procurement procedures as a key impediment, while 54% pointed to slow decision-making.
Half of FinTechs said credit union infrastructure isn’t suited to new technology, and 46% said implementation takes too long.
A FinTech that wants to sell to 10 credit unions can face 10 separate onboarding processes. For a market made up of thousands of individual institutions, that repetition can affect whether a provider decides the opportunity is worth pursuing.