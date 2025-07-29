Coinbase Lets Mobile Wallet Users Buy Crypto With Samsung Pay

Coinbase says its North American app customers can now purchase cryptocurrency with Samsung Pay.

“With just a few taps, eligible users can move from interest to action – without needing to switch apps or re-enter payment information,” the company wrote on its blog Tuesday (July 29). “This new integration brings together the convenience of Samsung’s trusted mobile wallet with Coinbase’s secure and intuitive platform, unlocking a smoother path to crypto for millions of mobile users across North America. Whether you’re diving in or doubling down, Samsung Pay makes buying crypto feel as easy as tapping to pay.”

The blog post added that the feature will be introduced gradually to select users in the U.S. and Canada through the next month, with full availability anticipated in the near future.

The new offering comes one week after Coinbase teamed with PNC Bank to come up with a solution to let the lender’s customers hold and sell cryptocurrencies.

“This collaboration enables us to meet growing demand for secure and streamlined access to digital assets on PNC’s trusted platform,” PNC Chairman and CEO William S. Demchak said in a news release at the time.

Meanwhile, recently PYMNTS Intelligence research looks at the way how mobile wallets and mobile-first payments are reshaping consumer transactions online and in-store.

“Pocket Revolution: How Mobile Wallets Are Changing Payments Worldwide” — based on a survey of 216,679 consumers in 11 countries, representing half% of global GDP — funds that mobile wallets now power 35% of online and 21% of in-store transactions in these nations.

“The shift reflects a change in the form factor — meaning the device or method used to make a payment — from traditional plastic cards to mobile interfaces, without altering the underlying funding sources like credit or debit cards,” PYMNTS wrote. “Instead, mobile wallets securely store and tokenize these familiar methods, offering a faster and safer way to pay.”

Generation Z leads in mobile wallet adoption, though this trend is growing across generations, with mobile-first payments gaining traction among millennials, Generation X and baby boomers, moving from a youth trend to a cross-generational behavior trend.

“This broad adoption signals that mobile wallets are not merely a premium experience but essential, low-cost tools for everyday spending, with low-income consumers increasing their usage more than high-income groups,” the report continued. “Providers should design intuitive, secure and frictionless experiences that appeal to all age groups to capture a broader and more loyal user base.”