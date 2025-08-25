Crypto Wallet Wars Heat Up as Strike and Uphold Advance

This week, the app provider rankings explore crypto wallets. As usual, we found some surprises among the top movers in the recent rankings. But before introducing you to Strike and Uphold, a little background is in order.

A cryptocurrency app wallet is like a digital keychain for your money on the blockchain. Instead of holding cash or cards, it stores the “keys” you need to send, receive, and keep track of your crypto. When you download a wallet app like Strike or Uphold, it creates a secure digital address for you. Think of it like an account number. It gives you the ability to move funds in and out.

Here’s how it works in practice: If someone sends you bitcoin, that transaction goes onto the blockchain, a public ledger. Your wallet doesn’t hold the bitcoin itself, but it proves that you’re the owner by storing your private keys, which are the unique codes that unlock access to your funds. With just a few taps, you can use the app to buy crypto, swap between currencies, or pay someone directly. Some wallets are “custodial” (the company manages the keys for you, much like a bank) while others are “non-custodial” (you alone hold the keys, giving you more control but also more responsibility).

Now you’re ready to meet Strike, which posted a four-point gain for a total score of 36. That’s still on the low side of the index, but there is a reason for Strike’s gain.

It might lie in its introduction of a new feature called “cost basis.” Added to the Strike wallet in mid-August, cost basis is designed to give everyday bitcoin users the kind of clarity stock investors have long had. In simple terms, it helps you see exactly how much you paid for the bitcoin you own, what it’s worth now and whether you’re up or down overall.

Instead of juggling spreadsheets or guessing at numbers come tax season, Strike automatically tracks your purchase prices, sales, transfers and gifts then shows your gains or losses in real time. You can drill down into individual “lots” of bitcoin (each purchase or transfer) or look at the big picture with a total return snapshot. The result: a one-stop dashboard that makes it easier to manage your bitcoin, understand your performance, and get organized for taxes without the headache.

Uphold posted a three-point gain to bring its total to 50. Uphold is a multi-asset digital wallet and trading platform that allows users to trade various assets, including cryptocurrencies, fiat currencies and precious metals. It offers instant conversions between these assets, making it a versatile payment solution for both individuals and businesses.

While the company hasn’t had any major announcements of late to explain the jump, it has had some positive reviews lately, and a look at its site shows it has overindexed on education. Its most recent blog post is indicative of its approach.

Focusing on its EPIC token, the reader learns that its the engine of Epic Chain, a blockchain project aimed at blending the real and digital worlds, from tokenized real-world assets to entertainment. Originally launched as Ethernity Chain, Epic Chain has grown into a faster, Layer-2 network on ethereum, designed to handle everything from authenticated collectibles to tokenized assets.

The EPIC token itself has three main jobs. First, it powers staking: users can lock up EPIC to support the network and earn rewards, not just in EPIC but in other new project tokens as well. Second, it serves as a governance tool: holding EPIC gives users a vote in big decisions about the network, such as its recent rebrand, which passed with 97% community approval. Finally, it works as a currency within the ecosystem: EPIC is used to pay for services, buy and sell NFTs, and transact across the Epic marketplace. In short, EPIC is both the fuel and the voice of a blockchain that wants to tie entertainment and real-world assets together.

Next up is Bitcoin Wallet, which posted a 2-point gain for a total of 53. The wallet is the property of Bitcoin.org and its summer firepower may be growing from its reputation as a good starter pack for bitcoin ownership.

Bitcoin Wallet is a straightforward mobile app designed for everyday users who want to manage bitcoin without relying on a middleman. Built around decentralization and zero trust, it gives you full control of your funds: No one can freeze your balance or block a transaction. Payments are verified directly on the bitcoin network using lightweight validation (SPV), and because the code is open source, anyone can review it for transparency.

Security and privacy features are built in. The app encourages encryption and backups to guard against theft or loss, rotates addresses to make payments harder to trace, and even supports Tor for extra anonymity. Users also have complete control over transaction fees, with the ability to adjust them for speed and cost efficiency. The result is a fast, transparent, and easy-to-use wallet that puts bitcoin management fully in your hands.