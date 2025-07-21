Rezolve Says AI Commerce Platform Ready for Stablecoin Opportunity

Rezolve Ai said Monday (July 21) that it expects the new U.S. stablecoin law, the GENIUS Act, to usher in a new era of regulated digital commerce and unlock “trillions in compliant crypto payments.”

The company added in a Monday press release that its artificial intelligence commerce (AI) platform, Brain Suite, is positioned to help retailers access the stablecoin economy.

The platform features integrations into cloud providers Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, which provides scalability, trust and deployment speed, and infrastructure that supports wallet-based payments, including stablecoins like those issued by Tether, according to the release.

Rezolve Ai CEO Daniel M. Wagner said in the release that the GENIUS Act “is expected to transform stablecoins from speculative assets into regulated digital dollars.”

“With Microsoft, Google and now Tether-aligned infrastructure, we are building the AI-powered rails for the future of global retail,” Wagner said.

Rezolve Ai and Tether announced in December that Rezolve Ai would integrate Tether’s open-source crypto wallet library, Wallet Development Kit (WDK), into its braincheckout platform.

The companies said that with this move, they aimed to make cryptocurrency a mainstream payment method, eliminate merchant fees and create a cryptocurrency payment system that is seamless for both consumers and retailers.

“By combining the knowledge and know-how of Tether, the enormous consumer base of crypto and its advanced technology with Rezolve’s braincheckout, we are planning to provide retailers with a frictionless, merchant fee-free payment solution and empower consumers to use cryptocurrency for everyday purchases,” Wagner said in a Dec. 4 press release.

With a crypto wallet integrated into its Brain Suite, Rezolve Ai will enable users to store crypto assets, including stablecoins or bitcoin, and pay seamlessly online online or in-store via tap-to-pay terminals, Wagner told PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster in an interview posted in May.

This solution offers consumers an opportunity to earn 8% on USDT stablecoins that are parked in their wallet and allows merchants to avoid the transaction fees they pay on card payments, Wagner added.

“We can take a large chunk of a $1.4 trillion market opportunity,” Wagner said. “This is the most exciting innovation in payments in 30 or 40 years.”