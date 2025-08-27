The Stablecoin Debate for CFOs Isn’t Around Yield, It’s Around Plumbing

Highlights
U.S. banks are worried that the GENIUS Act could allow stablecoin exchanges to offer yield, potentially driving deposit flight as customers seek higher returns.
Corporate finance teams, however, see a bigger obstacle: fragmented infrastructure. Stablecoins are scattered across many blockchains and wallets, with poor interoperability and settlement standards, creating operational headaches.
Unlike fungible dollars in traditional banks, stablecoins of the same brand behave differently depending on the blockchain, requiring costly middleware and risk management, making “plumbing” issues a greater barrier to mainstream adoption.
Stablecoins are legal in the U.S., and that has some banking groups worried.