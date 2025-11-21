This Week in Stablecoins: Building Trust Layers for a Trustless Technology

Highlights
Stablecoins are moving into mainstream finance as banks and payment networks integrate tokenized money into existing settlement systems.
Yet stablecoins lack bank-level protections, making trust dependent on reserves, redemption, transparency, and growing regulatory scrutiny.
The future points to stablecoins as an added monetary layer—coexisting with fiat but needing strong governance and stress-resilient design to earn lasting confidence.
Rather than a full-blown revolution in money movement, the stablecoin story is increasingly coalescing into one of re-architecting payments and trust layers over a near-trustless base.