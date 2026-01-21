Davos Power Brokers Say Tokenization Is Finally Working

Highlights
A panel at the World Economic Forum said tokenization is gaining momentum as costs fall and cross-border frictions shrink.
Stablecoins are emerging as the first scaled use case, but banks and central banks are insisting on guardrails.
Trust, regulation and yield will decide what scales next.
Tokenization is emerging beyond the confines of pilot programs.
