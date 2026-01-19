WalletConnect Pay CEO Bets Crypto Payments Can Finally Scale at Checkout

Highlights
Crypto payments are moving closer to scale as WalletConnect works to hide blockchain complexity from merchants and payment providers.
Stablecoins are emerging as the practical bridge between crypto wallets and real-world commerce, especially when paired with instant settlement.
The WalletConnect-Ingenico partnership extends crypto payments into physical retail without forcing merchants to hold digital assets.
Jess Houlgrave is the CEO of WalletConnect Pay, a financial connectivity layer that facilitates billions of dollars in transactions between apps and wallets.
