Firms Turn Data Quality, Procurement Visibility Into Cyber Advantages

Highlights
As supply chains sprawl, vendors and contractors have become the weakest links, exposing how even firms’ strongest defenses can be undone by overlooked third-party risks.
Bad data creates gaps that criminals weaponize, turning mundane administrative blind spots into front-line security risks.
Despite ballooning cyber budgets, organizations remain underprotected when it comes to governance, hygiene and vendor oversight.
Fraudsters thrive on data deficiencies and underinvestment in cyber defenses.