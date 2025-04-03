Report: Oracle Staff Tell Some Clients Hacker Stole Login Credentials

Oracle staff reportedly told some clients that a hacker stole some old client login credentials.

The hacker accessed usernames, passkeys and encrypted passwords, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (April 2), citing unnamed sources.

Oracle did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request for comment.

This incident is separate from one reported by Bloomberg in March, in which Oracle notified some users of its patient records management software that hackers stole patient data, according to the report.

In the newer incident, the hacker sought an extortion payment from Oracle for the login credentials, the report said.

It was reported in March by Bleeping Computer that someone was trying to sell data online that they claimed to have stolen from Oracle’s cloud servers, per the report.

Oracle told customers that there had been no breach of Oracle Cloud, according to the report.

Later, Oracle staff told some clients that a hacker broke into a system that had not been in use for eight years and that any client credentials stolen in that incident would therefore pose little risk, the report said.

However, one unnamed source told Bloomberg that the stolen data included credentials from as recently as 2024, per the report.

The Bleeping Computer report from March said that the person trying to sell data they claimed was stolen from Oracle’s cloud servers said they had 6 million data records.

Data breaches compromising millions of user records were among the cyberattacks that took place in 2024 and amounted to some of the most sophisticated and damaging attacks in history, PYMNTS reported in December.

Among the most damaging breaches were the Change Healthcare ransomware attack that led to billions in losses, the breached defenses at background check firm National Public Data that led to the stolen information of 2.9 billion individuals, and the Snowflake data breach that snowballed to include over 160 of the world’s largest companies.

